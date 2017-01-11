Bihar MLA asks insensitive questions to friends of rape victim

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) MLA Lallan Paswan has stirred a controversy by purportedly asking insensitive questions to girls of a residential Dalit school in Bihar’s Vaishali district where he had gone in connection with death of a Class X girl allegedly after being raped.

The MLA from Chenari (reserved seat) in Rohtas district, was captured on camera asking the questions relating to the incident during his visit to the residential school on Tuesday. RLSP is an ally of BJP in the NDA dispensation.

A Class X girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the residential school on Monday morning with blood found on her body.

The MLA is seen in the video shown on TV channels asking embarrassing questions to the girls about the incident in the presence of the Principal of the Government Ambedkar Residential High School in Vaishali district on Tuesday. The girls were seen answering to the queries of the legislator with great discomfort.

Asked about the incident, the RLSP blamed the media for creating an unnecessary controversy.

“My intention was to help the girls of the Dalit residential school and in that spirit I was seeking information about the incident...media showed the video by concocting it,” Paswan told PTI in Patna today.

He, however, added, “My way of seeking details of the incident might not be right but my intention was to help them.”

He also highlighted his own Dalit background to wriggle out of the controversy and said in a veiled criticism of media that “one can portray a Dalit in anyway they like”.

Police have registered an FIR against the Principal, Warden and a night guard of the residential school with Sadar police station of Vaishali.

Superintendent of Police of Vaishali Rakesh Kumar said Warden Sanju and night guard Mohammad Kaiser have been arrested in connection with the case and police have interrogated several people.