Bihar police stations to go green for promoting prohibition

All 853 police stations in the state are set to get a green cover, to create awareness against liquor. And, state director general of police (DGP) PK Thakur credits a Vaishali boy for mooting the idea of ‘Ek ped sharadbandi ke liye (a tree for prohibition)’.

“Ratan Ranjan from Belsar village in Vaishali district had come to me with the idea to plant saplings on police station premises. Ranjan has travelled across India on his bicycle in pursuit of his mission and while sharing his experience, he told me how bad the environmental condition had become,” Thakur told HT.

Read more

Ranjan has made it to the Limca Book of Records for covering over 49,000 km on his bicycle - an ongoing journey he started in 2011. He now plans to cycle to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Russia.

Saplings of fruit-bearing trees would be planted at every police station of the state, Thakur said, adding that the programme would commence on April 20.

Thakur said there were certain hurdles in the successful implementation of the plan, as many police stations did not have their own land. “I will discuss the matter with officials in a day or two. The programme will be launched after addressing all these issues,” he said.

Ranjan said he had met the DGP and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav with the idea of planting saplings in all government offices. “Both had appreciated my idea. We will not only plant saplings but also try to make people aware about the ill-effects of liquor and drugs,” he said.

Bihar had launched the ‘Hariyali Mission’ in 2012 and fixed a target to plant 24 crore trees to achieve 15% greenery by 2017.