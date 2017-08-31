Bihar road rage: Former JD(U) MLA’s son Rocky Yadav found guilty of killing 19-year-old

A local court in Bihar’s Gaya pronounced Rocky Yadav, the son of a former Janata Dal(United) lawmaker Manorama Devi, guilty of shooting a 19-year-old boy dead in May 2016 for overtaking his car.

The quantum of punishment will be decided on September 6, news agency ANI reported.

The issue triggered outrage at the time, particularly since Yadav’s mother was a leader of the ruling party and critics accused chief minister Nitish Kumar of going slow on the case.

Hours before a court was set to pronounce the verdict, the parents of Aditya Sachdeva said on Thursday they were hopeful of justice.

The case includes murder charges against Yadav and related cases such as destruction of evidence against his cousin Teni, father Bindi, mother and bodyguard Rajesh Kumar.

Sachdeva was with his friends in a hatchback on the road linking Gaya and Bodh Gaya when he overtook Yadav’s Range Rover SUV.

Yadav allegedly first fired a warning shot, forcing Sachdeva to stop. He then beat the Class 12 student before shooting him dead.

(with ANI inputs)