Bihar: Sharad Yadav’s faction moves EC, JD(U) asks him to skip Lalu’s rally

PATNA

On a day when the Sharad Yadav faction moved the Election Commission through their advocates to stake claim over the party’s symbol arrow, the JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar sent a letter reminding him that his attendance at the proposed RJD rally on August 27 would constitute the offence of abandoning his own party and invite disciplinary action.

Yadav, along with another party MP Ali Anwar, besides others suspended from the party for their anti-party activities, are expected to take part in the rally convened by RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

The letter, written by the party’s principal national spokesperson, K C Tyagi, hinted action against Yadav. “You were invited to express your views at the party’s national executive in Patna. Instead of putting your views at the party forum, you organised parallel anti-party activities. Your presence in the RJD rally would not only be against high moral standards set by you but it would also be deemed that you have voluntarily decided to leave the party,” Tyagi said in his letter.

Making an emotional appeal, Tyagi hoped that good sense would prevail on Yadav and “by desisting from attending the rally, he would set new standards”.

The party also suspended spokesperson Javed Raza and Anil Bhadhuri on charges of anti-party activities.

In the meantime, denying a split in the party, the Yadav faction approached the Election Commission (EC) on Friday to stake claim over the party’s symbol ‘arrow’.

Tyagi on August 19 had denied any split in the party as it had the support of 16 of 22 state units.

“We have made representations through our advocates and have staked claim over the party symbol as we are the real JD(U). We have the majority in the national council and have support of more than 50% of the members,” said suspended party general secretary Arun Srivastav.

“The real JD(U) belongs to Sharad Yadav and party units in different states across India are with him. It is Sharad Yadav who formed the JD(U), not Nitish Kumar,” said Srivastav, who was last week removed as the party’s general secretary by JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.

The JD(U) last month unofficially split into two factions — one led by Nitish Kumar and the other by Sharad Yadav — after the chief minister dumped the Grand Alliance of the RJD and Congress, and formed government with the help of the BJP.

On the other hand, Tyagi had claimed that 14 state units of 22 states and 16 of the 19 members in the national executive supported Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar JD(U) unit brushed aside the Yadav camp’s move to claim the symbol. Party state spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that the exercise was a sheer waste of time. “He doesn’t have the backing of either MPs or MLAs,” said Kumar.

Party sources said the JD(U) was ready with the list of 70 MLAs, 30 MLCs, seven Rajya Sabha MPs and two Lok Sabha MPs to counter Sharad Yadav’s claim to the symbol.