Bihar: Teacher takes off uniform of two girls for not paying fees

Two girls, who were sisters, were thrown out of their private school in Begusarai district after taking off their school dress as the fee for the uniform was not paid on time, police said on Saturday.

Following a police complaint lodged by the father of the two girls, students of class I and II, the principal and a teacher of the school were arrested.

The school located at Sikraula village had provided uniform to its students and they were supposed to pay for it.

In his complaint lodged with the police, the girls’ father said that he was asked to meet a lady teacher when he had gone to pick up his daughters from school on Friday.

When she met her, she asked him to deposit the fee for the uniform.

The father alleged he pleaded for more time to pay the fee but the teacher took off the uniform worn by his two daughters in front of everyone and threw them out of the school.

He said that his complaint to the school principal fell in deaf ears, following which he lodged an FIR.

Sub-divisional police officer Rajesh Kumar said that the principal and the teacher were arrested on Friday evening.

Before his arrest, the principal denied that any such incident had taken place.

State education minister Ashok Choudhary termed the incident as ‘insensitive’ and said that stern action would be taken against the school and the culprits.