Bihar university cancels exam after images show students cheating en masse

Mass copying was witnessed in colleges under the Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU) as the degree part 2 examination commenced on Friday.

The examination started on Thursday at 41 centres and 87,000 candidates appeared for it. The colleges under the university are spread over Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur and Rohtas districts.

The students were found sitting leisurely on the ground and writing their papers at Kunwar Singh College centre, even as invigilators failed to intervene.

Officials said students of Maharaja College, Jagjiwan College and PMJ college were assigned to take their examination at the centre. They were found copying from chits, books and even cellphones.

Principal of of Kunwar Singh college Paramhans Tiwari said the university had assigned 4,400 students to take the exams though the college could seat only 2,400. Singh said when he asked why students were sitting outside and writing the exam, he was told that due to overcrowding, the candidates found the room hot and were moved out.

Vice chancellor of VKSU Syed Mumtazuddin said as soon as he got information about cheating, he recommended cancellation of the papers. Examination for the cancelled papers will be held on September 20.