Bihar weighed down by mismatched parties in governance, time to break free, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday declared that he had adopted Bihar and would not rest till a BJP government was installed in the state.

“By the next assembly polls due in 2020, I will travel to each district repeatedly and see to it that the lotus blooms and a BJP government is formed in Bihar,” said the monk- turned-leader, while addressing an impressive public gathering here at the Raj Maidan.

It was Yogi’s first public meeting outside UP, after he took the command of the neighbouring state.

The UP CM said he chose to work in Bihar, as there was emotional relationship between both the states, for Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya and Bihar was the land of Mata Janaki (Sita).

Though Yogi was primarily here to mark the three years rule of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he chose to attack the Nitish Kumar regime for its inertness.

Taking a dig at the grand alliance (GA) government in the state, Yogi said: “This is because of a mismatch in marriage between two parties (read JDU-RJD), which has taken Bihar nowhere. It is time for change of guard in the state.”

Saying the huge migration of workforce from Bihar to other states, including Uttar Pradesh, continues, Yogi said: “The apparent reason is that the government here has failed to create employment for the youth.”

He said in the 100-day rule of the BJP in UP, he had been able to bring about a sea change, including a blanket ban on illegal slaughter houses. He dared Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to do likewise.

Yogi also questioned Nitish Kumar’s silence on “teen talaq”. “Why is the Bihar government mum on ‘teen talaq’ issue, which concerns the welfare of half of the population of the nation?” he asked, adding, “it should make a statement in the Supreme Court that it opposes ‘teen talaq’.”

The UP CM, however, did not speak on the prohibition policy of the state or respond to Bihar chief minister’s dare to apply prohibition in UP — a policy, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded — and grant 50% reservation to women, as Bihar had.

Attacking casteism and communalism, he said these issues should not have a place in politics.

“The Narendra Modi government has risen over such matters and is intent on implementing the provisions of the Indian Constitution. “We want to protect the right of Dalits and the poor,” he added.

Referring to the minorities, Yogi said the Narendra Modi government did not want to use them as vote banks. It rather wanted to alleviate their problems, he claimed.

Enlisting the achievements of the NDA government, he said in the last three years it had provided unparalleled governance. Advocating Yoga, the UP CM said the Yoga Diwas should be observed all through the nation.

Earlier addressing the meeting, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said Nitish Kumar was so terrified of the visit of Yogi, that he held a meeting at Darbhanga a day earlier but his meeting was attended only by around 700 people.

Other prominent speakers included Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai, leader of opposition in the state assembly Prem Kumar and senior party leader Nand Kishore Yadav.