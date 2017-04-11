Bill on backward classes commission to be sent to RS Select Committee

A bill to accord constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes is likely to be referred to the Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha.

Opposition members indicated an informal agreement on the matter soon after Rajya Sabha secretary general read out that the Bill along with the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill was approved by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Derek O’Brien of the TMC said there was an informal agreement to send the bill to the Select Committee, before the House takes it up for consideration.

He said this had been discussed with the government ministers as well.

Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi did not counter him or offer any comments when the issue was raised.

Naresh Agrawal (SP) too said the Bill should be referred to the Select Committee as there was a consensus on the issue.

Deputy chairman PJ Kurien said this was not the time for the issue to be discussed.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, the proposed commission will hear the grievances of socially and educationally backward classes, a function which has been discharged so far by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

It also seeks to insert a new article 342A so as to provide that the President may, by public notification, specify the socially and educationally backward classes.