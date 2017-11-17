BJP releases first list for Gujarat elections: Here’s are the 70 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday declared its first list of 70 candidates for the two-phase Gujarat assembly elections starting December 9.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitinbhai Patel were among the list, as BJP fielded sitting MLA in most of the seats.

The list also included five Congress rebels, including Raghavji Patel , Dharmendra Jadeja, CK Raul, Ramsinh Parmar.

Here is the full list of candidates: