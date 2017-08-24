BJP appoints Jaitley as assembly poll in-charge for Gujarat, Javadekar gets Karnataka
india Updated: Aug 24, 2017 18:34 IST
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday appointed Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in-charge of the Gujarat assembly polls while handing the responsibility of Karnataka to HRD minister Prakash Javadekar.
The Gujarat assembly elections are likely to take place later this year. Elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in 2018.
