BJP appoints Jaitley as assembly poll in-charge for Gujarat, Javadekar gets Karnataka

BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday appointed Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in-charge of the Gujarat assembly polls while handing the responsibility of Karnataka to HRD minister Prakash Javadekar.

The Gujarat assembly elections are likely to take place later this year. Elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in 2018.

The term of the Gujarat assembly comes to an end on January 22, 2018. The Karnataka assembly term ends on May 28, 2018.