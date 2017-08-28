Parrikar wins as BJP bags both seats in Goa bypoll, closes gap with Congress in assembly

The BJP made a clean sweep of the by-elections to two assembly seats in Goa on Monday, with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar winning from Panaji while health minister Vishwajit Rane retained the Valpoi seat.

The two seats were crucial for the BJP as it does not enjoy a majority on its own in the 40-member assembly.

Parrikar, who resigned as Union defence minister to return as the Goa CM after the assembly elections in February, defeated Congress’s Girish Chodankar by 4,803 votes.

Parrikar polled 9,862 votes while Chodankar got 5,059 in the August 23 election. Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) president Anand Shirodkar polled 220 votes, while 301 people pressed None of The Above (NOTA) button.

Parrikar, who had been representing Panaji since 1994, had resigned in November 2014 to join the Union cabinet as defence minister. Sidharth Kuncolienkar, who won the subsequent by-poll from Panaji and retained the seat in the 2017 elections, stepped down to make way for Parrikar to contest.

“I am thankful to the people of Panaji who elected me. It’s a repeat of the 2012 assembly elections,” Parrikar said. He attributed his victory to his government’s performance.

BJP candidate and health minister Vishwajit Rane retained his Valpoi seat by defeating his nearest rival Roy Naik of the Congress by 10,066 votes. The by-election became necessary after Rane left the Congress and resigned as MLA before joining the ruling party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP’s victory in the by-elections.

Congrats to @manoharparrikar & @visrane for the impressive wins in Panaji & Valpoi respectively. I thank the people of Goa for their support — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2017

After Monday’s result, the BJP’s strength in the House has risen to 14, still two short of the Congress. The Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have three MLAs each, NCP one, while three are independent. The BJP-led coalition comprises GFP, MGP and the three independents.

(With agency inputs)