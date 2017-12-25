BJP brass meeting in January to focus on Northeast, Karnataka election

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will go into a huddle next month to take stock of party’s performance in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections and also discuss strategy for the four states that will go to polls in the first half of next year.

The BJP is planning to hold its national executive committee’s meeting, likely to be attended by nearly 300 senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, in the third week of January.

The meeting may take place in New Delhi as the party also plans to inaugurate its newly built headquarters.

“We will soon finalise the date and the venue of the meeting,” a BJP general secretary said.

The planned meet will mark the first gathering of the party’s executive after the recent assembly polls. BJP’s Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh units are expected to present a report on the assembly poll result in their states during the meet.

The BJP had managed to retain power in Gujarat and snatched Himachal from the Congress, taking the tally of NDA-ruled states to 19.

Three north-eastern states —Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland – will go to polls in February and the BJP has begun formulating strategies for these elections in an attempt to dethrone the Left front in Tripura and the Congress in Meghalaya. The saffron party shares power with its ally Nagaland People’s Front in Nagaland.

Karnataka, one of a few big states where the Congress is in power, will vote April. The executive meeting will also fine tune its strategy to make Karnataka ‘Congress mukta’.

The executive is also expected to endorse the current economic and social policies of the Narendra Modi government and also credit it for the BJP’s recent electoral victories.