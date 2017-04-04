BJP chief Amit Shah to visit Tripura in May to plan Left Front govt’s ouster

BJP president Amit Shah will be in Tripura on a two-day visit in May to address a “brainstorming session” of party workers on the political roadmap aimed at ousting the Left Front from power in the northeastern state.

Elections for the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly are likely to be held in February 2018.

“To give a boost and to finalise the political strategy ahead of the 2018 assembly elections in Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah would be arriving here on May 6,” the BJP’s Tripura Pradesh ‘prabhari’ (observer) Sunil Deodhar told the media.

“Tripura is the main target for the BJP to capture power… We are of the view that the party could win Tripura riding on the organisational strength. That’s why Amit ji’s visit holds significance for the state party unit,” he said.

Deodhar said the BJP performed fairly well in the just concluded assembly elections in five states. “So, we are attaching utmost importance to the visit of Amit Shah.”

BJP state president Bipal Deb said ahead of Shah’s visit, the party would intensify its movement demanding resignation of chief minister Manik Sarkar over the termination of jobs of 10,223 teachers following a Supreme Court order.

The apex court on March 29 upheld a Tripura high court order dismissing the teachers and asked the government to initiate a fresh recruitment process by May 31.