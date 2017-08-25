 BJP chief Amit Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 25, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

BJP chief Amit Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

BJP president Amit Shah is making his debut in Parliament after being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat earlier this month.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2017 11:51 IST
From (L to R): Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani, Union minister Smriti Irani, former chief minister Anandiben Patel and BJP president Amit Shah show victory signs in Gandhinagar after the Rajya Sabha elections earlier this month.
From (L to R): Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani, Union minister Smriti Irani, former chief minister Anandiben Patel and BJP president Amit Shah show victory signs in Gandhinagar after the Rajya Sabha elections earlier this month.(PTI Photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday took oath as Rajya Sabha members.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to Shah and Irani in his chamber.

Shah is making his debut in Parliament. Both were elected to the upper house from Gujarat earlier this month.

They were accompanied by parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar, finance minister Arun Jaitley and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad among others.

more from india
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you