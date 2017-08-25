BJP chief Amit Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs
BJP president Amit Shah is making his debut in Parliament after being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat earlier this month.india Updated: Aug 25, 2017 11:51 IST
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday took oath as Rajya Sabha members.
Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to Shah and Irani in his chamber.
Shah is making his debut in Parliament. Both were elected to the upper house from Gujarat earlier this month.
They were accompanied by parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar, finance minister Arun Jaitley and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad among others.