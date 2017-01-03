BJP, Congress clash over ‘disrespect’ to national anthem in J&K assembly

BJP and Congress legislators clashed over alleged disrespect to the national anthem in the assembly on Tuesday. As the proceedings for the day started BJP members stood on their seats demanding ‘apology’ from Congress members for showing ‘disrespect’ to national anthem during the address of Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra to the joint session of the state legislature on Monday.

Senior BJP leader Choudhary Sukhnandan raised the issue and asked Congress members to tender apology to the state and entire nation. Other BJP members including Sat Sharma, Rajesh Gupta, Ravinder Raina, Rajeev Jasrotia and Shakti Parihar too urged the speaker to seek an apology from Congress and shouted anti-Congress slogans.

NC member, Devender Singh Rana accused the speaker of legislative assembly Kavinder Gupta of acting in partisan manner and behaving like a BJP speaker.

“Last night during a TV debate, we heard BJP national spokesman RP Singh saying that he will ask the speaker to take action against Congress for disrespecting national anthem”, he said.

Congress leader Nawang Rigzin Jora accused BJP of propagating fake nationalism.

BJP member Ravinder Raina asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi to tender apology to entire nation for the act of their party legislators.

The BJP demand, infuriated Congress members who called BJP members ‘liars’ and both exchanged heated arguments.

Later, PDP members and speaker Kavinder Gupta intervened and pacified both the parties.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the disrespect shown by some members to the national anthem, the speaker on behalf of the house, strongly condemned the contemptuous action.

“The entire house strongly condemns the disrespectful behaviour exhibited by some legislators towards the national anthem,” Kavinder Gupta said.

Responding to the issue raised by the members of the treasury benches in the house, the speaker said that national anthem is the nation’s pride and identity.

“As law makers and representatives of the people, it is our responsibility to uphold the dignity of the national anthem,” he said.

Gupta hoped that such disapproving action will not be repeated in future.