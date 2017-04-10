BJP dares Mamata, welcomes leaders on dais with machete

Throwing a direct challenge to the Mamata Banerjee government to act on its threat of taking legal action against people holding processions with arms, the Diamond Harbour unit of BJP on Sunday welcomed its leaders on dais, including state president Dilip Ghosh, with a machete.

Justifying the act, Ghosh said during his speech, “We are not scared of her threats of legal action. We’ll carry weapons that our Hindu gods have. These are not weapons, but symbols of valour. Why only jail, Dilip Ghosh is even ready to be hanged. But before you manage to send him to jail, several of your MLAs and MPs are going to join BJP.”

The public gathering was held at Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas district, about 40 kilometres from Kolkata. Several hundred supporters came rallying from several places, carrying swords, sickles and scythe and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Ghosh was quite evidently responding to chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s threat that her government would take legal action against people carrying weapons in processions. A day after Ram Navami celebrations, the West Midnapore district police had booked Ghosh for carrying a sword during a procession in Kharagpur.

On Sunday, asserting that he will continue displaying weapons, Ghosh said, “Dilip Ghosh was born with a sword and will continue to have swords.”

Ghosh’s Sunday remarks came following his comment on the eve of Ram Navami that the controversy over Ram Navami celebration was nothing but a battle between ‘Ramzadas and Haramzadas’ and that people criticising display of weapons on Ram Navami should be ‘kicked out’ of the borders on Bangladesh and Pakistan.