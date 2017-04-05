BJP demands Tripura CM Manik Sarkar’s resignation over illegal teacher recruitment

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar’s resignation after the Supreme Court last month terminated appointment of 10,323 teachers terming the recruitment procedure illegal, unfair and unconstitutional.

After Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP is making roadmap to form its government in the northeastern state of Tripura, which goes to polls in early 2018 along with Meghalaya and Nagaland by ousting the Left Front from power. Mizoram polls are scheduled for 2018.

BJP Tripura observer Sunil Deodhar recently tweeted that Manik Sarkar should resign and be jailed for his active role in the alleged recruitment scam as happened with Haryana’s former chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

In 2013, Chautala, his MLA-son Ajay Chautala and 53 others were convicted for illegal recruitment of more than 3,000 teachers in the state. However, last year, the Supeme Court passed an order asking the Haryana government to re-engage more than 3,000 junior basic teachers after finding their recruitment faulty.

“Manik Sarkar Must Resign Ex CM Chautala jailed for 3000 illegal jobs. If law is equal 4 all then how Tripura CM not jailed in same 10,323 cases?” Deodhar said in a couple of tweets.

In another tweet, the BJP leader posted: “10323 families on street because of corruption of #CPM govt in #Tripura. #Manik Sarkar Must Resign.”

BJP state president Biplab Deb said the youth wing of the party would launch a protest from April 11 demanding Sarkar’s resignation for illegal recruitment policy and playing with the lives of more than 10,000 teachers and their families.

“Our different wings will start a movement against Manik Sarkar’s misrule in the state for more than 23 years,” Deb said.

The teachers, facing axe following the Supreme Court verdict last week, had sought clarification from Manik Sarkar over the plan of his government to secure their income and livelihood.