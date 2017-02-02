 BJP got billions of rupees from unknown sources: Trinamool | india-news | Hindustan Times
BJP got billions of rupees from unknown sources: Trinamool

india Updated: Feb 02, 2017 12:58 IST
PTI, Kolkata
New Delhi: TMC member Derek O'Brien speaks in the Rajya Sabha on the opening of the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo / TV GRAB (PTI11_16_2016_000058B)(PTI)

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday alleged that BJP collected billions of rupees from “unknown sources” and is now preaching about electoral reforms.

The party’s chief national spokesperson Derek O’Brien also said the Narendra Modi government’s decision to cap donations to political parties at Rs 2,000 will not solve anything.

“You want electoral reforms & you bring down the minimum figure from 20k rupees to 2k. Won’t solve anything. Who you kidding?” he tweeted.

“And look who is preaching about electoral reforms? The party that has already picked up billions from “unknown sources,” the party’s leader in Rajya Sabha said.

On the Railway Budget, he said the “grand design” to merge it with the General Budget turned out to be a damp squib.

“This will damage the very core of the transport system,” he said.

