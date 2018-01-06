BJP leader asks Javadekar to start providing education on Hindu rituals

A senior BJP leader has urged HRD minister Prakash Javadekar to work on providing education on Hindu rituals in Sanskrit schools, saying it will boost agriculture and employment.

BJP’s Kisan Morcha (agriculture wing) chief Virendra Singh ‘Mast’ has written to Javadekar that ‘karmkand’ (ritualism) has a direct link with agricultural lifestyle and starting providing education on it will boost farm growth.

In his letter to Javadekar, Singh said, “You are requested to consider this policy which will take forward the tradition of ‘rishi-krishi’ and make arrangements for education in ritualism in Sanskrit schools.”

In a statement, the BJP leader said that he has contributed Rs 1 crore from his MP fund to open 10 ‘karmkand’ schools in his Lok Sabha constituency Bhadohi.

Education on ritualism will help check “erosion” of social values and empower society and boost agriculture, Singh said.

People trained in ritualism are in demand in India and abroad, he said, adding such education will boost employment.