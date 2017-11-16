BJP leader Shiv Kumar, driver shot dead in car in Greater Noida

A local BJP leader and his driver were shot dead by gunmen in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh area on Thursday, the police said.

The incident took place near Tigri village when former village pradhan Shiv Kumar, his driver and a security guard were going towards Ghaziabad in a car, said Bisrakh SHO Ajay Kumar Sharma.

Shiv Kumar, a resident of Bahlolpur village of Greater Noida, and the driver died on the spot. The security guard was admitted to a Delhi hospital, he said. His condition is said to be stable.

The police officer said the driver lost control over the car which rammed into another vehicle. A woman was injured in the accident and she was hospitalised, he said.

The assailants fled the spot, the police said.

Assistant superintendent of police Suniti Singh said initial investigation showed the motive behind the murder appeared to be personal.

“But we can say more only after the investigation is completed. We are conducting raids to nab the criminals,” Singh said.