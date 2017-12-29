BJP leader orders slippers for Pak envoy over ill treatment to Kulbhushan’s family

A BJP leader said on Friday he has ordered a pair of slippers to be delivered to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to avenge the ill-treatment to alleged Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav’s wife and mother during their meeting with him in Islamabad.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi’s spokesperson Tajinder Bagga tweeted a screenshot of his online order, urging his followers that they should also buy slippers for Pakistan in protest against the humiliation of Jadhav’s family.

It came in the wake of the treatment meted by the Pakistani authorities to Jadhav’s mother Avanti and wife Chetankul who were asked to change their clothes, remove bangles, mangalsutras and bindis before meeting him in the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Monday. The Pakistan authorities didn’t return Chetankul’s pair of shoes alleging that it carried a metallic substance, possibly a bug.

“Pakistan wants our slippers. Let’s give them slippers. I have ordered slippers and sent to Pakistan High Commission. I request everyone to order (a) pair of slippers for Pakistan. After ordering slippers, tweet your order’s screenshot with #JutaBhejoPakistan,” Bagga said in a tweet.