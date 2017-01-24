 BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh booked for Model Code of Conduct violation | india-news | Hindustan Times
BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh booked for Model Code of Conduct violation

india Updated: Jan 24, 2017 17:01 IST
PTI, Muzaffarnagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and other BJP leaders during the a meeting for Uttar Pradesh state elections, in New Delhi.(PTI file photo)

Three BJP leaders, including the district chief, were booked after they violated the Model Code of Conduct in Khatoli town here ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next month.

Cases against the party’s district chief Rupendra Saini, city president Prashant Deshval and trade union leader Ankur Singhal were lodged after they held a meeting near a polling centre without the administration’s permission, station house officer KP Singh said.

In another incident, the police lodged a case against BJP candidate from Budhana assembly constituency Umesh Malichand for using a loudspeaker and possessing lathis during a procession before filing his nomination papers in Muzaffarnagar, the police said.

They said the procession was taken out without permission.

