BJP meet in Odisha: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath to address party workers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 300 top BJP leaders in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, the second day of party’s national executive meeting.

Modi received a warm reception from party workers as he arrived in Bhubaneswar a day before. The Prime Minister conducted a 40-minute road show in his Range Rover car.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also attending the meet, has generated interest among workers as BJP members flocked the airport to receive him. “While many leaders were there, workers rushed towards Adityanath,” a party leader present at the airport told HT.

“Workers were chanting Yogi-Yogi,” he said.

Adityanath is expected to speak at the meeting before it is concluded after Prime Minister’s address around 3pm on Sunday.

BJP delegates also welcomed the chief minister, wearing his saffron attire, at the meeting venue with enthusiasm.

The BJP executive meeting in Bhubaneswar coincides with the party’s effort to make inroads in Odisha, where chief minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal has been in power for the last 17 years.

BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday told delegates that the party has not attained its peak yet and virtually asked for a one party rule from panchayat to Parliament, suggesting it would only then be called the golden era for the party.