BJP MP injured in Chhattisgarh road accident

BJP’s Janjgir Champa MP Kamla Devi Patle was injured on Sunday when her vehicle rammed into a tractor from behind in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar district, police said.

Patle (51) has sustained a fracture but is out of danger.

Patle was headed to Raipur in an SUV this afternoon when the tractor ahead of her vehicle suddenly took a right turn on the Balodabazaar bypass road, 80 kms away from here, a senior police officer said.

“Kamla Devi Patle sustained a fracture in her left hand in the accident and she was rushed to a local hospital before shifted to Raipur for further treatment. Her condition is said to be out of danger,” Balodabazar Superintendent of Police RN Dash told PTI.

There was no vehicle escorting the MP’s SUV at the time of the accident.

The driver of the SUV and four other persons, including the husband of the MP, who were on the back seat, are safe, the officer said.

The tractor has been seized, the SP said, adding that efforts are on to trace the driver of the tractor who fled the spot.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is on, he added.