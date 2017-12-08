BJP MP Nana Patole resigns from Lok Sabha after criticising senior leaders 

The Bhartiya Janata Party’s MP from Bhandara-Gondia, Nana Patole, resigned from his post on Friday after having criticised the Maharashtra chief minister recently over the agrarian crisis and farmer suicides in the state.

Patole told Hindustan Times he had submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Patole made headlines recently by publicly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he did not like to be asked questions.

He also extended support to senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha in his agitation for farmers in Akola.

Patole quit the Congress in 2008 and joined BJP. In the 2014 general elections, Patole won from the Bhandara-Gondia by defeating NCP stalwart Praful Patel. He may return to the Congress, a source said.