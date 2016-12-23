 BJP MP Roopa Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital after headache | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 23, 2016-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital after headache

india Updated: Dec 23, 2016 21:01 IST
PTI
PTI
Highlight Story

BJP leader Roopa Ganguly during winter session of Lok Sabha at Parliament in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT File Photo)

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly was admitted to a city hospital on Friday after she complained of severe headache and partial loss of vision.

A release issued by the hospital in Salt Lake said Ganguly had a small haematoma in the brain and she is absolutely stable but required complete rest.

Hospital sources said the actor-turned-politician’s vision in the left eye is disturbed and she is currently under observation.

A medical board has been set up for round the clock monitoring of Ganguly.

Senior BJP leaders visited her at the hospital.

tags

more from india

Recommended for you

<