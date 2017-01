BJP releases list of 31 candidates for Manipur polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its first list of 31 candidates for the Manipur assembly elections on March 4 and March 8.

The candidates were finalised by the central election committee at a meeting presided over by party president Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior cabinet ministers also attended the meeting.

The BJP has fielded N Biren Singh from Heingang assembly seat, L Susindro Meitei from Khurai, Thakur Biswajit Singh from Thongju, L Rameshwar Meitei from Keirao, Nimaichand Luwang from Andro and Ibomcha Singh from Lamlai.

Candidates have also been announced for Sagolband, Keisamthong, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Knothoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wanging Tentha, Khangabok, Wabgai, Hiyanglam, SugnooTadubi (ST) and Tamei (ST) assembly seats.

The Manipur polls for the 60-member house will be held in two phases. Counting of votes will take place on March 11. In the first phase of the 11th state assembly election, a total of 38 assembly segments will go to the polls.