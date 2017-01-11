BJP retorts to Rahul Gandhi’s attack, says note ban rant reflects his own pain

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi following his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, BJP on Wednesday said the Congress leader was voicing his own and not the poor’s pain, and accused him of being a spokesperson for those with black money.

It also taunted the Congress vice president over his recent foreign visit, saying after a vacation abroad he, like a part-time politician, has chosen to speak about people’s sufferings.

“Rahul Gandhi was expressing his and not the poor’s pain. The whole country is today backing Modi in this war against black money.

“He is frustrated and depressed. He repeats the same lines against the Prime Minister but the country is not ready to hear his worn-out dialogues. He has become a spokesperson for those with black money,” BJP spokesperson Shahmawaz Hussain told reporters.

Addressing Congress’ ‘Jan Vedna’ (People’s Pain) conclave earlier in the day, Rahul had said it was for the first time that India’s Prime Minister was being “ridiculed the world over” for his “ill-conceived” decision on demonetisation. He also said “achhe din” (good days) will come when Congress comes back to power at the Centre in 2019.

Hussain also took a dig at Rahul over his assertion that Congress will return to power in 2019, likening it to a dream and said while the next Lok Sabha elections were far away, the opposition party would fare poorly in the coming assembly elections in five states.

He noted that Congress has been on a losing spree since 2014 LS polls and lost in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand assembly elections among others.

“In five states, the country continues to move towards Congress-mukt Bharat,” he said.

He alleged that Congress did everything to “vitiate” the atmosphere across the country following demonetisation but could not succeed due to popular support for it.

While Congress has kept shouting slogans about the poor and poverty for generations, it is Modi who is working to alleviate the pains inflicted on them by it, he said.

