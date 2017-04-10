BJP’s ‘deceptive strategy’ misled voters in UP, says Samjwadi MP Dimple Yadav

The rout of the Samajwadi Party in the state assembly elections has hardly shaken Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav who has returned to the political arena motivating the cadre for the next electoral battle.

At a time when some leaders are raising question over the leadership of her husband and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple not only defended the party election strategy but also lashed out at the BJP for misleading the voters.

“Our development agenda was overwhelmed by the deceptive strategy of the BJP,” she said at a meeting of the SP Mahila Sabha at the auditorium of the party’s state unit office in Lucknow.

“Victory and defeat in elections is a part of democratic process. We should not feel humiliated but gear up for the 2019 Lok Sabha election,” she said.

“SP has been playing a constructive role in the government as well as in the opposition. Struggle is the party’s motto and we will return to power again. Women members have played an important role in strengthening the organisation. The members who are with us will be felicitated when the SP returns to power,” Dimple said.

Before the assembly election, when Akhilesh was locked in family feud with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, Dimple was busy handling domestic chores.

After the Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly poll in early January, the SP leadership started searching for a woman face to counter the BJP women brigade comprising Smriti Irani, Swati Singh, Uma Bharti, and Maneka Gandhi.

Anxious SP campaign managers pondered if Dimple would be articulate enough in public meetings. She had fumbled while speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha a few months back and a video titled ‘mistakes of Dimple Yadav’ had gone viral on the social media. However, the SP poll managers took a chance as no one in the party matched the personality of Dimple.

Her first public meeting in Bah (Agra) where she told the people that she was their ‘bahu’ (daughter-in-law) and they should gift her victory propelled her to the centre stage of SP’s campaign. She was soon among the star campaigner of the party.

The slogan – ‘Dimple Bhabhi vikas ki chaabi’ caught the imagination of the voters. She was also active on the social media and ‘Dimple Yadav Fan Club’ kept the voters informed about the SP agenda and the progress of the campaign.

She addressed 55 public meetings in support of the party candidates across the state which turned out to be the main crowd-puller. She concluded her campaign by joining the road show of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi.

SP leader Rajendra Yadav said Dimple Yadav would play an important role in the party’s campaign and strategy. “She showed her mettle in the assembly election campaign. We will get her guidance in the organisation and she will continue to motivate the members of the frontal organisation,” he said.