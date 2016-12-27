BJP ex-IT chief denies orchestrating online campaign against Aamir Khan

he former head of BJP’s IT cell has denied orchestrating an online outrage campaign against actor Aamir Khan in 2015 after he complained of ‘rising intolerance’ in the country, which resulted in e-commerce company Snapdeal dropping him as its brand ambassador.

In journalist Swati Chaturvedi’s upcoming book, I am A Troll: Inside BJP’s Secret Digital Army, former BJP functionary Sadhvi Khosla claims that Gupta, who was the right wing party’s IT chief at the time, directed BJP’s social media team to push for a campaign against Aamir on social media.

Read| BJP social media cell asked to pressurise Snapdeal over Aamir? Twitter reacts

Gupta, however, refuted the charges saying he never instructed anyone to initiate any campaign against the Bollywood star.

“I never instructed anything to her (Khosla). She doesn’t have any proof to back her claim,” Gupta said, adding that Khosla was creating ‘unnecessary controversy’.

“Her claim is a work of fiction. She works with the Congress now and is driven by a political agenda,” he said.

Gupta said that Khosla was never a part of BJP’s IT cell, stating that she just might have been among “lakhs of volunteer” who were associated with them during the 2014 campaign.

Gupta shared with Hindustan Times an email sent by Khosla in February 2015, in which she requested him for a role in Punjab elections.

“I did not respond and that is, apparently, the reason behind this controversy,” Gupta said.

When contacted, Khosla admitted to have shared a Whatsapp message she received from Gupta with Chaturvedi but denied having links with Congress.