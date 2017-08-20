 BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatras’ integrating people: PM Modi | india-news | Hindustan Times
BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatras’ integrating people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted photographs of his ministerial colleagues leading such marches in various places such as Jammu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2017 23:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses young entrepreneurs at the Champions of Change programme, organised by the NITI Aayog, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses young entrepreneurs at the Champions of Change programme, organised by the NITI Aayog, in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the BJP is organising ‘Tiranga Yatras’ across the country and that these are integrating people towards working for a ‘New India’ by 2022.

In a series of tweets, he also posted photographs of his ministerial colleagues leading such marches in various places like Jammu, Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and Pali in Rajasthan.

“BJP is organising Tiranga Yatras across India, which are being joined by people from all walks of life,” he said.

“I thank all those who are joining the Tiranga Yatras. I salute the energy & hardwork of BJP Karyakartas who are organising these Yatras,” he said.

The prime minister added that “These Tiranga Yatras have generated a groundswell of support & are integrating people towards working for a New India by 2022.”

