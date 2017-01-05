BJP says Dawood’s UAE assets seized, congratulates Modi for ‘diplomatic success’

Citing a media report, the BJP on Wednesday claimed that properties worth Rs 15,000 crore owned by Dawood Ibrahim, one of India’s most wanted criminals, have been seized in the UAE on the basis of a dossier provided by the Indian government.

“Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India’s most wanted criminals, Dawood Ibrahim’s properties worth Rs 15,000 crore seized in UAE,” the official Twitter account of the party claimed. The tweet also had a graphic attached to it with more details about the underworld don.

Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India's most wanted criminals, Dawood Ibrahim's properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE. pic.twitter.com/MMERwLoPO1 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 4, 2017

Efforts are on to bring Dawood to face law in India, it added.

Earlier this week, a movie producer and director filed a complaint alleging that they had been receiving threatening calls over a scene that apparently show Dawood in bad light in their project, Coffee with D.

The film revolves around a journalist played by Sunil Grover who interviews Dawood Ibrahim.

Mishra said that while Bollywood films have glorified Dawood, ‘Coffee with D’ pokes fun at him.