BJP says Kapil Sibal politicised legal dispute as he seeks deferment of Ayodhya case

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday asked the Congress to clarify if it agreed with its leader Kapil Sibal, who as the counsel for the Sunni Waqf Board in the Supreme Court sought deferment of the Ayodhya case until after 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The apex court on Tuesday rejected Sibal’s submission that the hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute be put off till the next general election as the atmosphere was not conducive.

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tried to corner the opposition Congress over Sibal’s submission in the apex court.

“By seeking deferment of the Ayodhya case until after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kapil Sibal has politicised the legal dispute. The Congress must clarify if Sibal is representing it or the Sunni Waqf Board? Or, is it the case that the board and the Congress are working in tandem?” he asked.

Rather than seeking an early resolution to this vexed legal issue, why is the Congress party trying to perpetuate uncertainty, he asked.

Taking a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who was described as a devotee of Lord Shiva by his party leaders, Rao wondered if the “self-deluded Shiv bhakt” had no devotion to Lord Ram.

“We are glad the Congress is not seeking postponement of 2019 polls due to fear of losing them by a wide margin,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear the civil appeals filed by various parties challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on February 8 next year.