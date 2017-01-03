BJP to contest 37 seats in Goa, support 3 candidates in Catholic stronghold

Ruling BJP will field candidates in 37 out of total 40 constituencies in upcoming Goa assembly elections and will support contestants in remaining three seats in Catholic-dominated Salcette taluka.

“BJP will contest 37 seats and support others in Vellim, Benaulim and Nuvem,” BJP state unit president Vinay Tendulkar told reporters here on Tuesday.

The party has already begun the process to shortlist nominees in various constituencies.

Tendulkar said 22 candidates will be announced this week and rest later.

He said the selection committee, also including defence minister Manohar Parrikar, is meeting party cadres in each constituency before deciding about the contestant.

“Till now the core committee of the party has met cadres from 22 constituencies. Entire process of meeting cadres would be over by January 9. The core committee will hand over the names to election committee before forwarding it to party’s central election committee,” the BJP leader added.

BJP had won the 2012 assembly elections in the alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).