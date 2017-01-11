BJP to get ‘star’ power as Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff may join election campaign

BJP’s poll blitzkrieg will get more “star” power.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal met BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at the party headquarters on Tuesday, triggering speculation that he might join the party soon.

“I am a strong believer in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing. I am here to extend by support to his initiatives, such as note ban and clean India campaign,” Rampal told reporters.

“I am not a politician,” he replied to a question if he was going to join the ruling party.

BJP sources claimed Rampal may join the party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh and other states where election will be held between February and March.

Jackie Shroff, another veteran of the Indian cinema, is also expected to support the BJP during the election. “He is also expected to meet the party leadership very soon,” a BJP office bearer said. Last month, music composer duo Sajid and Wajid Ali had joined the BJP in Mumbai.

Before Narendra Modi’s rise in Delhi during the run up to the Lok Sabha election, the BJP used to deploy several such star figures for election campaign.

Several of them, such as Shatrughan Sinha, Vinod Khanna, have been MPs of the BJP. The newly appointed chief of Delhi BJP, Manoj Tiwari, is a popular Bhojpuri singer while union minister Smriti Irani has been a popular TV artist. Union minister Babul Supriyo, too, is a known playback singer of Indian cinema.