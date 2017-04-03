BJP to hold 21 public meetings ahead of National Executive meet

Ahead of its national executive meeting on April 15 and 16 here, BJP has planned a series of public meetings and roadshows across 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of Odisha.

As many as 11 Union Ministers and ten senior MPs of the party would address the public meetings and roadshows in the state, said BJP Jan Sabha coordinator and secretary Kalandi Samal.

He said the public meetings were being organised to thank the people of the state for their overwhelming support for BJP candidates in the panchayat elections.

BJP candidates had won in 297 Zilla Parishad seats during the recently concluded panchayat elections against their previous result of just 36 ZP seats in 2012.

The senior BJP leaders would directly interact with the people and apprise them about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desire of making Odisha as the laboratory of development, Samal said.