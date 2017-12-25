BJP urges AIMPLB to give up ‘rigid’ stand instant triple talaq bill

Uttar Pradesh’s ruling BJP unit on Monday urged the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to give up its “rigid and archaic stand” about triple talaq and join the voice of thousands to give Muslim women equality, security and their honour.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President Mahendra Nath Pandey said that to ensure rights to the Muslim women, the AIMPLB should support the legislation brought by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Central government. “There are many Muslim countries where triple talaq is banned and Muslim women get equal rights to live their lives honourably,” he saod.

He also went on to credit the BJP for the Muslim women growing more vocal about their rights and against triple talaq. “There is no provision of triple talaq in the Shariat and this legislation is about giving the basic human rights to the Muslim women,” he said.

Pandey also dismissed the doubts aired by the AIMPLB at their emergency meeting in Lucknow on Sunday where they called the proposed bill an interference in their personal laws. This Bill is for protection of the rights of the women from the Muslim community, Pandey said.

Muslim women delegation thanks PM Modi

A delegation of Muslim women on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the instant triple talaq bill.

Muslim women will get justice and social equality with the introduction of this bill, said the delegation headed by BJP Minority Morcha’s vice president Soni Tabasum and Nusrat, after meeting Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das.