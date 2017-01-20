BJP uses Mulayam’s son Prateek Yadav’s Rs 5 crore Lamborghini to attack SP

The BJP has chosen to highlight the Rs 5 crore Lamborghini of Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son, in its attack on the ruling Samajwadi Party ahead of the assembly elections in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

Prateek grabbed media attention last week when he was seen in the blue Lamborghini Huracan in Lucknow as his father and uncle Shivpal Yadav were locked in a bitter power tussle with his brother and chief minister Akhilesh Yadav till a few days ago.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has released a video on Facebook claiming that Prateek is not interested in politics but assured a ticket for his wife Aparna to contest the upcoming elections.

The 2-minute video begins as Prateek is shown revving the Lamborghini and then speeding away on the streets of Lucknow, the state capital.

“Rs 5 crore ki Lamborghini par sawaar samajwad (The Samajwadi ideology riding on a Rs 5-crore Lamborghini),” the caption describes the scene.

The party says that although Prateek claims that he has no interest in politics, he managed a ticket for his wife Aparna Yadav to contest the state polls. She will contest from the Lucknow Cantonment (Cantt) area.

The saffron party has also claimed that controversial UP minister Gayatri Prajapati is his business partner and that it was Prateek who facilitated Parajapati’s return to the party.

Prajapati was sacked by Akhilesh in September last year after complaints of corruption in the mining department which was under his charge but was again inducted a few days later. Prajapati is considered close to Mulayam.

The caption then says that Prateek owns real estate and many businesses in other states and old clips of Mulayam inaugurating Prateek’s gym two years ago is also brought in.

The SP defended Prateek’s choices by saying that he has his own successful business and can afford to own a luxury car.

“Also, if someone in his family wants to join politics, it’s their choice. He is an independent person and his lifestyle and personal choices are his, the party has nothing to say about it,” Juhi Singh of the party is quoted as saying by new channel NDTV.