BJP will bring back development, good governance to UP, says Rajnath Singh

Development and good governance have been ousted from Uttar Pradesh by the successive governments of BSP and SP and these will be brought back if BJP is voted to power, senior party leader and Union home minister Rajnath Singh said in Lucknow on Saturday.

Singh, while participating in the last of the party’s four ‘Parivartan Yatras’ which had started on November 5, said there were clear indications that people of the state want a change.

The state is currently ruled by Samajwadi Party and the next Assembly elections are due in a few months.

“Development and good governance which were exiled by the SP and BSP will be brought back through the BJP government after the coming Assembly polls in the state,” said the Lok Sabha member from Lucknow.

“Parivartan yatras are ending in Lucknow..I too have got a chance to take part in public meetings during the yatras..on the basis of the information I have got from different sources, I can say that the amount of love people of UP have given to these yatras had never come BJP’s way in any of the yatras in the past,” he said.

He added, “The surging crowds in these yatras have clealy indicated that people of the state want a change.”

Justifying demonetisation, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this decision in national interest and increased its respect at the global level.

The yatra took form of a road show in the state capital with partymen setting up raised platforms and dais all along the route.

Besides Singh, other senior leaders including Kalraj Misra, Uma Bharti and Keshav Prasad Maurya also took part in the roadshow.

Four ‘Parivaran Yatras’ were flagged off from four corners of UP -- Saharanpur, Jhansi, Sonebhadra and Ballia --in which senior leaders and union ministers took part at different places and held public meetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed six public meetings during this programme.

BSP president Mayawati and Congress termed BJP yatras as ‘divert attention yatras’ from the “unfulfilled promises” of the BJP.

“These yatras were organised in order to divert people’s attention from the promises made by the BJP and which have still remained unfulfilled,” Mayawati said in a statement.

“Although BJP used all resources at its disposal and its top leaders including the PM Modi also participated in these yatras, there was no enthusiasm among the people,” Mayawati said.

The “ill-planned” note ban is yet another decision of the Modi government to divert attention from the failure.

“The note ban decision has however become a thorn in the flesh of the BJP and people are now afraid as to what all is in store for them and this is a very unfortunate situation,” she said.

Congress spokesman Ashok Kumar said there was no impact of the yatra in Lucknow today and note ban has become a big problem for the common people who have come to know the reality of the BJP.