Black buck poaching: Salman Khan, four others summoned by Jodhpur court

A Jodhpur court on Friday asked actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre to appear before it on January 25 for recording of statements in the 18-year-old black buck poaching case. Chief judicial magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit gave the directions after completion of examination of all the witnesses in the court.

The five actors have been accused of poaching two black bucks – protected under the Wildlife Protection Act – near Kankani village in Jodhpur while shooting for the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in 1998, while actor Salman Khan is also facing trial for possession of illegal firearms that were used to shoot the animals.

The actor is required to be present in the same court on January 18 when the court is to pronounce judgement in an arms act case.

Two more people, Dushyant Singh and Dinesh Ganware, are also accused in the case for helping the actors hunt. Ganware has been on the run since the incident and accusations against him are yet to be framed.

The postmortem and FSL reports confirmed that the mammals were killed by the firearms, which the prosecution has maintained, belonged to actor Salman Khan. They claim the licences of the firearms had expired when the actor used it.