 Blue Whale Challenge: Here’s how teachers can help | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 31, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Blue Whale Challenge: Here’s how teachers can help

There have been several reports of people being encouraged to commit suicide by following the Blue Whale challenge. Here is what a Unicef India report says:

india Updated: Aug 31, 2017 19:24 IST
HT Correspondent
There have been several reports of people being encouraged to commit suicide by following the Blue Whale challenge.
There have been several reports of people being encouraged to commit suicide by following the Blue Whale challenge.(Representative Image/Stock)

There have been several reports of people being encouraged to commit suicide by following a list of challenges.

A 19-year-old college student who committed suicide in Madurai -- possibly the first suspected victim of the ‘Blue Whale’ challenge in Tamil Nadu -- wrote in a note: “Blue Whale is not a game but danger and once entered, you can never exit”.

Here is how teachers can help, according to aUnicef India report:

*Teachers need to keep an eye on falling grades and social behaviour of the students.

* They need to monitor the behaviour of each and every child.

* They should look for anti-social behaviour, they should personally talk to such children who don’t interact with the other children much or are aloof.

* If they observe something that may seem suspicious or alarming, they should inform the school authorities immediately.

* Teachers should also ensure that children do not use any gadgets during school hours.

* They should ensure that children are sensitized about the pros and cons of the internet from time to time.

In case this information doesn’t help, who can you contact?

* NIMHANS

* AASRA

* SNEHA INDIA, CHENNAI

* THE SAMARITANS MUMBAI

* CONNECTING INDIA, PUNE

* MAITHRI, KOCHI

* SUMAITRI

* LIFELINE FOUNDATION

* SAATH

* ICALL, MUMBAI (+91 22 2556 3291, e-mail – icall@tiss.edu)

* PRATHEEKSHA, KERALA (+91 484 2448830 E-mail rajiravi2000@hotmail.com)

* PRATHYASA, IRINJALAKUDA (+91-480 – 2820091)

* THANAL, KERALA (0495 237 1100 E-mail – thanal.calicut@gmail.com)

* MAITREYI, PONDICHERRY (+91-413-339999)

* ROSHNI, SECUNDERABAD (040 790 4646 E-mail – help@roshnihyd.org)

more from india
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you