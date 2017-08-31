Blue Whale Challenge: Here’s how teachers can help

There have been several reports of people being encouraged to commit suicide by following a list of challenges.

A 19-year-old college student who committed suicide in Madurai -- possibly the first suspected victim of the ‘Blue Whale’ challenge in Tamil Nadu -- wrote in a note: “Blue Whale is not a game but danger and once entered, you can never exit”.

Here is how teachers can help, according to aUnicef India report:

*Teachers need to keep an eye on falling grades and social behaviour of the students.

* They need to monitor the behaviour of each and every child.

* They should look for anti-social behaviour, they should personally talk to such children who don’t interact with the other children much or are aloof.

* If they observe something that may seem suspicious or alarming, they should inform the school authorities immediately.

* Teachers should also ensure that children do not use any gadgets during school hours.

* They should ensure that children are sensitized about the pros and cons of the internet from time to time.

In case this information doesn’t help, who can you contact?

* NIMHANS

* AASRA

* SNEHA INDIA, CHENNAI

* THE SAMARITANS MUMBAI

* CONNECTING INDIA, PUNE

* MAITHRI, KOCHI

* SUMAITRI

* LIFELINE FOUNDATION

* SAATH

* ICALL, MUMBAI (+91 22 2556 3291, e-mail – icall@tiss.edu)

* PRATHEEKSHA, KERALA (+91 484 2448830 E-mail rajiravi2000@hotmail.com)

* PRATHYASA, IRINJALAKUDA (+91-480 – 2820091)

* THANAL, KERALA (0495 237 1100 E-mail – thanal.calicut@gmail.com)

* MAITREYI, PONDICHERRY (+91-413-339999)

* ROSHNI, SECUNDERABAD (040 790 4646 E-mail – help@roshnihyd.org)