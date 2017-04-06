BMW crashes into Udaipur lake, businessman killed, brother-in-law injured

A 38-year-old businessman died and his brother-in-law sustained severe injuries after their luxury SUV crashed into the Fatah Sagar lake in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

The mishap occurred on Wednesday night when Vikas Modi and Sarveshwar Maheshwari were heading towards Rani Road surrounding the Fatah Sagar. As they reached Rajiv Gandhi Park, Modi lost control over his BMW (X3) and hit the cemented railing of the lake and the vehicle slipped into it.

People present at the scene rushed to help them but the SUV went deep into the water. Maheshwari managed to break one of the windows and come out of the vehicle. He later fainted and was rushed to a hospital. He is said to be in a critical condition.

Senior police officials, including superintendent of police Rajendra Prasad Goyal, reached the spot to take a stock of the situation. The car was pulled out of the lake with a help of a hydraulic crane.

The body of Modi, a resident of Navratan Complex area of Udaipur, was shifted to a mortuary. He owned Raj Plastochem, a unit that deals in trade of plastic minerals.

Police said Modi was allegedly drunk at the time of mishap but his family members claimed that he was a teetotaller.

Modi had returned from Singapore on Tuesday.