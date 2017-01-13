Body of NIT Hamirpur student found in rotten state

Body of Akshay Kumar, an MBA student from NIT Hamirpur, was recovered by the rescue and search operation team on Friday.

According to the rescue team, body of Akshay, son of Desraj of Hamirpur’s Sujanpur, was found in a rotten state.

“It seems that a wild animal attacked Akshay. He was identified from the papers he was carrying in his bag,” the rescue team said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Hitesh Lakhanpal led the team. He informed that the team included 40-50 people, including police personnel, locals and mountaineering experts.

The body was recovered one kilometre from the Shikavari Devi temple, situated about 12,000 feet above sea level, of Janjehali area of Gohar sub-division on Friday. He said that rest of the three student also feared killed in the snow and sever cold weather conditions.

The area has witnessed about 7 to 10 feet snowfall and it difficult here even to walk and search the dead bodies.

The rescue teams to search the missing NIT students from Hamirpur left from Jhinjhalli area for Shikari Devi temple. Two teams of 40 members started from here early morning to search the missing students.

Further reports of the rescue and search operation is awaited.