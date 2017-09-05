Boss is always right, failed to communicate my good work: Rudy after being dropped from Modi ministry

“Boss is always right” and “failed to communicate my good work to bosses” is how Rajiv Pratap Rudy reacted on Tuesday to a query on the possible reasons for his being dropped as the minister for skill development and entrepreneurship in the latest reshuffle.

“I tried my best... Even my successor will need some time to deliver visible changes,” Rudy told NDTV.

Rudy was replaced by petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was not just elevated to Cabinet Minister rank but also given additional responsibility of the Skill Development Ministry.

“When I was made minister in 2014, I had to look for officers, create a roadmap and structure... All that is there now across the country. There are centres imparting training to youths as per the Prime Minister’s vision,” he added.

Rudy told NDTV: “I can’t take my certificate if the boss (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) thinks that I failed. The boss is always right.”

“But yes, I failed to communicate to people and my bosses (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) the work done under their guidance in such a short time,” the MP from Saran in Bihar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped six ministers from his council of ministers in the latest reshuffle on Sunday.

“How can I create employment? My brief was to raise an employable workforce. Getting jobs to them was never there in the brief given to me,” he added.