Boy critically injured after unexploded bomb goes off in J-K’s Poonch district

The boy was playing in the field when he came across the bomb.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2018 16:24 IST
The injured boy is being taken to a hospital in Jammu.
The injured boy is being taken to a hospital in Jammu.(ANI)

A 12-year-old boy was on Saturday critically injured by an unexploded bomb that went off near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Mohammad Iqbal (12), a resident of Shahpur, found the bomb in an open field near Qasba village around 11:45 am and started fiddling with it, causing the explosion, a police official said.

“The boy suffered critical injuries with both his hands blown up. He was rushed to hospital and his condition is stated to be ‘critical’,” an official said.

The bomb, apparently a mortar fired by Pakistan during cross-border shelling in the recent past, had remained unexploded and undetected, the official said.

The boy was playing in the field when he came across the bomb, he said.

