 Boy dies after being hit by sword at engagement function in Hyderabad | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 08, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Boy dies after being hit by sword at engagement function in Hyderabad

A person dancing at the event took out a sword and accidentally hit the boy.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2018 16:51 IST
The deceased was a class 9 student.
The deceased was a class 9 student.(HT File Photo)

A 15-year-old boy died after he was accidentally hit by a sword during an engagement function here, police said today.

The incident took place last week under Raidurgam police station limits, said Police Inspector M Ram Babu.

The deceased has been identified as Hameed, a class 9 student.

“A group of people was dancing on January 5 night at a function organised by Hameed’s kin. One of the participants, Junaid, took out a sword and started swinging it in the air.

“The sword accidentally hit Hameed, who was also dancing at the event. He was shifted to a private hospital, where he died on January 6 while undergoing treatment,” Ram Babu said.

The police have registered a case under IPC section 304 Part II (non-intentional homicide) against Junaid, the officer said, adding a probe was on.

more from india
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you