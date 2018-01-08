Boy dies after being hit by sword at engagement function in Hyderabad

A 15-year-old boy died after he was accidentally hit by a sword during an engagement function here, police said today.

The incident took place last week under Raidurgam police station limits, said Police Inspector M Ram Babu.

The deceased has been identified as Hameed, a class 9 student.

“A group of people was dancing on January 5 night at a function organised by Hameed’s kin. One of the participants, Junaid, took out a sword and started swinging it in the air.

“The sword accidentally hit Hameed, who was also dancing at the event. He was shifted to a private hospital, where he died on January 6 while undergoing treatment,” Ram Babu said.

The police have registered a case under IPC section 304 Part II (non-intentional homicide) against Junaid, the officer said, adding a probe was on.