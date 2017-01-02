 ‘Brave’ Indian-origin shopkeeper wrestles knife out of thief’s hand in UK | india-news | Hindustan Times
‘Brave’ Indian-origin shopkeeper wrestles knife out of thief’s hand in UK

Updated: Jan 02, 2017 21:45 IST
Sandeep Yadala had previously tackled a gang of four masked raiders when they stormed into his shop in February last year. (Picture courtesy: Screengrab/Youtube)

An Indian-origin shopkeeper was hailed as “brave” after he wrestled a knife-wielding thief to the ground in northern England.

Sandeep Yadala, 30, was injured after grappling the robber to the ground in the second attack his shop in Timperley, Greater Manchester, has seen in a matter of months.

During the latest incident last week, he suffered slash wounds to his side and right hand as he grabbed the intruder, disarmed him and pinned him to the ground until police arrived, the Sun reported.

Local police arrived three minutes later and arrested a 15-year-old raider and praised Yadala as “brave”.

The raider is alleged to have asked for cigarettes, but when the shopkeeper asked for an ID to check his age, the suspect threatened him with a knife.

The suspect has now been released on bail.

Yadala previously tackled a gang of four masked raiders when they stormed into his shop in February last year. He was seen on CCTV cameras in the previous incident fighting one of the four as they stole cigarettes worth 3,000 pounds.

Yadala, who came to the UK to pursue a post-graduate degree, manages the store part time.

