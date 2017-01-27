Breaking barriers, transgender weds man in Bhubaneswar

They are looked down upon, considered an inferior community and have to face the glares of society, but breaking all such barriers and stereotypes, a transgender named Megha got married to a man named Basudev in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

“I am very happy today and would like to thank Basudev for taking such a bold step to marry a transgender. People think transgenders can’t get married or embrace motherhood, but I am proving them wrong.,” Megha said, adding that she has the right to get married like any other woman.

The bride said it was an arranged marriage and that she had received the marriage proposal from Basudev’s family.

Ppl think transgenders can’t get married or embrace motherhood,bt I’m proving them wrong;We too are women wanting to lead normal lives-Bride pic.twitter.com/FBonb6XopY — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017

The duo tied the knot as per Hindu rituals.

Many people were present at the wedding ceremony and media also covered the unique wedding. Bhubaneshwar mayor Anant Narayan Jena also attended the ceremony and wished the couple.

The wedding was just like any other regular event. The baraat saw transgenders, men and women alike shaking a leg with gusto.

The groom was earlier married to a woman and had four children but later got divorced.

A relative of the groom said, “It (the wedding with the transgender) will give a message to the society and the entire nation that transgenders can also get married.”

Odisha: Transgender woman gets married to a man in Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/EqP1p4zUHE — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017

The Supreme Court passed a landmark judgment three years ago, recognising the rights of transgenders in the country. It gave transgenders a separate identity while voting, applying for passports, driving license or admission to educational institutions.