BSF ASI killed in sniper fire in Poonch

A BSF assistant sub inspector was killed by a Pakistani sniper from across the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district, 250 km northeast of Jammu on Friday evening.

“At about 1745 hrs, ASI Kamaljit Singh of Border Security Force, sustained bullet injuries due to enemy fire initiated from across the Line of Control while he was deployed at a forward post in Krishna Ghati Sector,” a BSF officer said.

He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated from the post but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries, said the officer.

Martyr Kamaljit Singh (50), had joined BSF in 1988 and hailed from Malkana village in Bhatinda district of Punjab.

“In this hour of grief, Border Security Force stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr and remains committed to their dignity and well being,” the officer added.