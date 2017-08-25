BSF jawan injured in Pak sniper fire along border

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was critically injured in sniper firing by Pakistani Rangers along the international border in Arnia area of RS Pura sector of Jammu district on Friday.

92nd Battalion’s constable KK Apparao, deployed at Budhwar post, was hit on the head by sniper fire around noon, an intelligence official said.

A BSF officer confirmed the incident and said the jawan was hospitalised in Jammu and is stable.

The BSF did not retaliate. It has been learnt that BSF Jammu frontier IG Ram Awtar and DIG Dharmender Pareekh visited forward areas in Arnia and other sectors on the international border to take stock of the situation.

Minister of state for home affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had visited Chamliyal border outpost in Ramgarh area of Samba sector on Thursday to take stock of the prevailing security scenario on the border.

On July 17, the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers had held a commandant-level flag meeting in Samba sector along the international border and “committed” themselves to maintaining peace.

In the flag meeting, the two sides had agreed to re-energise instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve petty matters, a BSF official had said.

“They committed to each other to maintain peace and tranquillity at the international border,” the official had added.

Two days back, senior Army commanders of India and Pakistan also held a flag meeting on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector in J&K and agreed to institute mechanisms for durable peace and tranquility on the border.

The year 2017 has seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to the Army figures.

Eleven people, including nine soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistani army in July, the Army data says.

There were 83 ceasefire violations, one BAT (border action team) attack and two infiltration bids from the Pakistani side in June in which 4 people, including three jawans, were killed and 12 injured.

In May, there were 79 ceasefire violations, according to officials.